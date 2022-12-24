Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stake Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,172 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.22% of Chart Industries worth $82,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 469.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

GTLS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,104. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.56.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

