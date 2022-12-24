Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -786.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $61.47.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

