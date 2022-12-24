Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Chuy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 138.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

