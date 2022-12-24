Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.2 %

CPXGF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

