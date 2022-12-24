Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67-8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $457.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.87. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,102,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

