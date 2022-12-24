CL King Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

