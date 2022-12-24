Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.