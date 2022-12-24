Coerente Capital Management Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 5.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.