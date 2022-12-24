Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $44.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.