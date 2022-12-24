Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter worth $574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.