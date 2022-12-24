Compound (COMP) Price Tops $32.76 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $32.76 or 0.00194479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $238.11 million and $8.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00114431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00047054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053431 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.89614538 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $10,160,907.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.