CONMED Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CONMED Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $86.81 on Thursday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.23 million.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.12%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.