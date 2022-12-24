ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.7% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.05. 5,001,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

