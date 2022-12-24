Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.35. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

