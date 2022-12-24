Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $11,504.12 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $867.55 or 0.05147825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.13 or 0.29568654 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars.

