Contrasting Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ermenegildo Zegna and Silo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 2 0 2.50 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.3% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.33 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Silo Pharma $70,000.00 134.57 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Silo Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26%

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

