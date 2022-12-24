Core Alternative Capital Acquires 103,623 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,623 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

