Core Alternative Capital Acquires 11,525 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

