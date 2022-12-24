Core Alternative Capital Acquires 428 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Celanese were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

