Core Alternative Capital Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 62,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

