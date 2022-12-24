Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,707 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

