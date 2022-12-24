Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

NYSE:DHR opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

