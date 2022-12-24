CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.08. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 78,152 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

