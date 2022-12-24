Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Coursera Stock Performance
NYSE:COUR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.
Insider Activity at Coursera
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Coursera by 634.8% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 604,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coursera by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.