Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:COUR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,637. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Coursera by 634.8% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 604,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coursera by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

