Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.62 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $74.62 million and approximately $81,077.63 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $858.36 or 0.05095259 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.62 or 0.29594867 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

