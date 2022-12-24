Credit Suisse Group Cuts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $11.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPW. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.73.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.