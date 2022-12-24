Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
