Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,213,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.