Credit Suisse Group Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $82.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.15.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

