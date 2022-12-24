Critical Comparison: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 57.04% 11.60% 7.90% Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wolfspeed 1 5 13 0 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.55%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $103.22, indicating a potential upside of 42.83%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

67.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 1.01 $453.16 million $16.06 1.79 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 12.03 -$200.90 million ($1.31) -55.17

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications. Further, it provides coil drivers for cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other electronic equipment; transient voltage suppressors; EZBuck regulators; HVICs; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems; and type-C power delivery protection switches. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

