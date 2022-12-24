CUBE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.52 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and $64.52 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

