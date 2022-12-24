CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.80

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.30 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 57,571 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.78.

In other news, insider Heather Peacock bought 72,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £8,680.80 ($10,545.19). Also, insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($6,073.81).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

