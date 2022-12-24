CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $136,108.93 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $873.44 or 0.05184705 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00499173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.29576269 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

