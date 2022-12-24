Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Down 1.3%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $27.11. 29,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.