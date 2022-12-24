DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.14 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 169.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $32.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 213.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00115481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00195009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040878 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,761 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

