DeFiChain (DFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $226.28 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

