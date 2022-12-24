DEI Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $5,536.65 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00391198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018117 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

