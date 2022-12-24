Dent Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.79 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Dent has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $59.79 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

