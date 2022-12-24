Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $270.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.75.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

