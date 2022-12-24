dForce USD Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and $8,498.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00390661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000366 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0138758 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $292.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

