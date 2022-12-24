Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.86) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.91).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($44.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a market cap of £82.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,605.36. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,685.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,708.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.08) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,051.17). Insiders purchased a total of 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.