DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $124.88 million and $2.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,863.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00390993 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021731 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00848317 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097377 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00605202 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00261489 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,894,969,101 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
