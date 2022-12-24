Dignity Gold Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00013049 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $270.78 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.19766241 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $504.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.19766241 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $504.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/."

