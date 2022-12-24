DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLO. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

About DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after buying an additional 170,352 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after buying an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 527,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after buying an additional 1,013,327 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

