Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 333 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 74.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $71.74. 2,981,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,525. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

