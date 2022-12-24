Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 2,981,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,525. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

