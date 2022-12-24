Domani Wealth LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,647,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

