Domani Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VEU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.