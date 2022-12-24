Domani Wealth LLC Sells 661 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.39. 11,647,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

