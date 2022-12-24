Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 2,180 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.