Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,284 shares of company stock valued at $729,838. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $10,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

